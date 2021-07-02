"#2 vs #3 must happen" - Aleksandar Rakic volunteers for an instrumental light heavyweight clash

Aleksandar Rakic has volunteered for an instrumental light heavyweight clash, indicating that he’d like to face fellow high-ranking UFC 205-pound contender Jiri Prochazka.

Widely regarded as one of the best light heavyweights in the sport of MMA today, the young Austrian fighter has been on a roll lately.

Aleksandar Rakic is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC light heavyweight division, whereas Czech MMA stalwart Jiri Prochazka is ranked No. 2.

Rakic has been quite vocal about his desire to fight for the UFC light heavyweight title at the earliest.

In response to a tweet put forth by his former opponent and recently-retired MMA fighter Jimi Manuwa, Aleksandar Rakic suggested that he ought to be given the opportunity to fight Jiri Prochazka.

That’s why we love the UFC. Proper match ups. No2 vs No3 , how it should be. Let’s go! #ufc265 pic.twitter.com/giaF0NnXE8 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) July 1, 2021

Well said Jimi 🦁

Reminds me of another division where #2 vs #3 must happen... @Mickmaynard2 @danawhite https://t.co/d2r2jJXFBM — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) July 1, 2021

Jimi Manuwa recently took to Twitter and addressed the UFC’s matchmaking, praising the promotion for booking a fight between the No. 2-ranked UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis and the No. 3-ranked Ciryl Gane.

Manuwa’s tweet read as follows:

“That’s why we love the UFC. Proper match ups. No2 vs No3 , how it should be. Let’s go! #ufc265”

Aleksandar Rakic responded to Jimi Manuwa’s tweet and noted that the No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup ought to happen in the UFC light heavyweight division as well. Rakic’s tweet read as follows:

“Well said Jimi. Reminds me of another division where #2 vs #3 must happen...@Mickmaynard2 @danawhite”

Aleksandar Rakic holds wins over several notable fighters, including Jimi Manuwa, Thiago Santos and Anthony Smith. Meanwhile, the opponent who Rakic is seemingly pursuing a fight against – Jiri Prochazka – also holds impressive wins over top-tier fighters.

Prochazka’s meteoric rise to the upper echelons of the UFC light heavyweight rankings came courtesy of his back-to-back KO wins over Volkan Oezdemir and Dominick Reyes.

Aleksandar Rakic looks to fight Jiri Prochazka and earn a title shot, while Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane go to war over an interim belt

Jiri Prochazka (left); Derrick Lewis (center) and Ciryl Gane (right)

Aleksandar Rakic’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Thiago Santos at UFC 259 (March 2021). On the other hand, Jiri Prochazka’s last fight was a second-round KO win over Dominick Reyes at UFC on ESPN: Reyes vs. Prochazka (May 2021).

If the UFC does book a fight between Aleksandar Rakic and Jiri Prochazka in the near future, the winner of this clash of top contenders will likely find themselves fighting for the UFC light heavyweight title next. The title is currently held by Jan Blachowicz.

As for Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane, they’re scheduled to fight for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021. The matchup was booked due to reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's refusal to defend his title as early as August 2021 after having won it in March 2021.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh