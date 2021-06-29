Dana White reveals surprising interim UFC heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane

According to a report from ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto, Ciryl Gane will face Derrick Lewis for the interim UFC heavyweight championship at UFC 265.

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Gane will face 'The Black Beast' while reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou remains unavailable to defend the undisputed title.

The report from Okamoto also suggested that Ngannou was asked to defend his belt in June or August. Given his unavailability, White has created the interim title bout, believing that both Ciryl Gane and Derrick Lewis are deserving of a title shot right now.

Ngannou's agent Marquel Martin has also claimed that the decision taken by the UFC comes as a complete shock, given the history of the UFC's heavyweight division.

Martin added that he and the rest of Ngannou's team hope to get some clarity from the UFC and figure something out with the organization.

“This comes as a complete shock. To make an interim title so soon, if you look at the history of this division, it comes as a surprise. We hope to get clarity and figure out something with the UFC soon.”

Lastly, Okamoto's report added that the decision to book Ciryl Gane for an interim title match against Lewis definitely won't impact Ngannou's status as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion.

At UFC 260, 'The Predator' won the UFC heavyweight title by beating Stipe Miocic in their second meeting. It has only been a few months since Ngannou won the belt and the decision to book an interim heavyweight title bout has certainly come as a surprise to many.

The initial belief was that Lewis would face Ngannou in a rematch, this time with the undisputed UFC heavyweight title being on the line. However, for that to be possible, 'The Black Beast' will have to get past unbeaten Frenchman Ciryl Gane.

When is Ciryl Gane scheduled to fight Derrick Lewis?

Ciryl Gane was only recently in action at UFC Vegas 30, as he extended his winning run against Alexander Volkov. With another decision win, it looks like Gane has finally secured his shot at UFC gold.

'Bon Gamin' is scheduled to face Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 on August 7. Lewis himself will be heading into the fight off the back of a big victory over top heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes.

