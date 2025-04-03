$200 million man Joe Rogan makes heartfelt point about Social Security's role in supporting the elderly

In episode #2298 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the podcaster and fellow comedian Kurt Metzger shared their thoughts on the structure of Social Security in the United States. In particular, Rogan criticized just how feeble the income promised by Social Security is.

Rogan spoke from a highly privileged position, as he himself is reportedly worth $200 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, while Forbes reported on the $250 million earnings of his previous Spotify deal. Despite his vast wealth, the 57-year-old still touched on the realities of living on low income. He said:

"If you're on Social Security, you're getting a very small amount of money, you're on a very fixed income. And if you miss a month, that's a big f*cking deal, man. And you're old and you don't need that kind of stress in your life. If you're old as f*ck, and then all of a sudden your Social Security stops, that's f*cking terrifying."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on Social Security (9:57):

The longtime UFC commentator is one of the most successful figures in MMA history, though he himself has never been a fighter, despite holding three black belts in Taekwondo, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and 10th Planet jiu-jitsu respectively. Instead, Rogan has made his fortune without ever stepping in a ring or cage.

Rogan had a minor acting career, as well a long stint as the host of 'Fear Factor.' However, major sources of income for him have been his stand-up comedy career, his UFC commentating, and most prominently, his JRE podcast, which has become one of the most popular podcasts of all time.

Joe Rogan has shared his thoughts on wealth and living standards before

In episode #2291 of JRE, Joe Rogan welcomed close friend and comedian Bert Kreischer. While the pair conversed, Rogan expressed his appreciation for his current living standards.

"We're all very lucky. If you're listening to this, you're very lucky, because you can f*cking hear, how about that? If you're watching, you're very lucky, you can see. You're very lucky you can afford a phone. You're very lucky. Most of the worrld lives in utter poverty, and that's the unfortunate reality about all these people virtue signaling about the 1%. Like, b*tch, you're in the 1%. If you make $34,000 in America, you're in the 1% of the world."

Check out Joe Rogan's thoughts on wealth (7:49):

