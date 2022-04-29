Watch: Throwback to Shinya Aoki choking out former ONE Championship featherweight world champion Marat Gafurov

In 2018, ONE Championship held a submission grappling match between former ONE featherweight world champ Marat Gafurov and former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki. Gafurov is one of the better known grapplers in the game, securing 12 of his 18 MMA wins via submission.

As for Aoki, well, he's a legend in MMA. 'Tobikan Judan' is one of the few remaining "specialists" in the sport, leaning towards his grappling more than any facet of the game. The man has recorded 30 submission victories during his fighting career spanning almost two decades.

One of the more interesting aspects of submission grappling matches in ONE Championship is the fact that the bouts are held inside a cage. This dynamic can't be found in matches in other grappling organizations. This was very apparent in the match between Aoki and Gafurov. The two engaged in a clinch battle against the cage early on.

After engaging in a chess match on the feet, Aoki was able to take Gafurov down and shortly after take his back. From there, it was academic. The Japanese MMA legend sunk in a rear-naked choke and got the tap.

Watch the full match here:

Former ONE Championship lightweight world champ Shinya Aoki faces Kade Ruotolo in a submission grappling match

On May 20, at ONE 157, Shinya Aoki will embark on another submission grappling match inside the circle. This time around, the 38-year-old will be facing a certified prodigy in Kade Ruotolo.

Kade Ruotolo is a pro jiu-jitsu fighter fighting out of Atos Academy under ONE Championship grappler, Andre Galvao. Ruotolo shined as a prodigy during his childhood, alongside his twin brother, Tye. Both became known as the Ruotolo Twins, the first child-star tandem in the sport.

What's unique about the Ruotolo Twins is that they've been competing in the pro-grappling scene since they were purple-belts, beating some of the best blackbelts in the world. They are indeed prodigies as their wildly inventive grappling game and frightening athletic ability has overwhelmed even the most seasoned grapplers in the sport.

Check out this armbar finish by Kade Ruotolo:

Since ONE Championship has been giving a lot of attention to submission grappling lately, the signing of the Ruotolo brothers is massive news for grappling fans.

Against Aoki, Ruotolo will be going up against one of the most imaginative and experienced jiu-jitsu fighters ever. The "old guard vs. new breed" narrative is highly apparent in this match at ONE 157.

