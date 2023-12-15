“2024 will be huge for ONE” – Jonathan Di Bella excited for big things in store for the world’s largest martial arts organization

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is excited for what is in store for ONE Championship in the upcoming year and is looking forward to being part of it.

The 27-year-old Canadian-Italian champion has had only two fights since debuting in the promotion in October 2022. Both, however, were high-stakes ones.

Jonathan Di Bella won the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in his maiden ONE outing, edging Chinese phenom Zhang Peimian by unanimous decision in a competitively fought showdown.

A year later, the Quebec fighter successfully defended his championship belt with another impressive decision victory over Australian challenger Danial Williams.

It is the same success he wants to sustain in ONE for 2024, sharing on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani:

“Well, they treat me well, yeah. I'm very happy, and I can tell you they're not going anywhere. 2024 will be huge [for ONE Championship]. I can't tell you much but they're going to say it and yeah it will be huge.”

Check out what he had to say below:

ONE Championship is planning a packed season for next year that will see it, among other things, hold more events in the United States, a first-ever show in Qatar, and a return to traditionally key markets Japan, the Philippines and Singapore.

It also inked a broadcasting deal with Sky Sports to bring ONE’s brand of world-class martial arts action to fight fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Jonathan Di Bella shares experience competing in boxing

Prior to joining ONE Championship last year, Canadian striker Jonathan Di Bella dipped his hands in competing in boxing and was actually successful in it. He, however, admitted that the transition from kickboxing took time to get used to.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing standout was signed to a contract to showcase his boxing skills in the pro circuit in Canada in the middle of 2022. He had his first two matches, both four-rounders against Mexican boxers, in June and July, which he both won convincingly.

Di Bella first beat Brian Lopez Salinas by unanimous decision then followed it up with a second-round knockout win over Jesus Omar Chavez Velazquez.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, he relayed what the boxing experience was like, saying:

“Yeah, that was hard. Yes, it's hard. I got used to it though because I've been sparring with pro boxers, like world champions as well, so I'm used to doing the boxing sparring. It was weird at first and then I got comfortable.”

Jonathan Di Bella, however, has yet to return to pro boxing after signing with ONE, where he saw his kickboxing career soar to great heights after winning the inaugural ONE strawweight kickboxing world title.