2025 PFL First Round: Middleweights & Lightweights prediction: Picking the winners

The PFL First Round: Middleweights & Lightweights predictions have arrived. They provide eager fans with strategic and tactical insight into the schedules. The main event in particular, is expected to produce a chess match of the highest order as it pits Impa Kasanganay against Fabian Edwards at middlweight.

Another bout of similar importance is Gadzhi Rabadnov vs. Marc Diakiese at lightweight, serving as the co-main event. With several other matchups scheduled, who is expected to win come April 18?

#1. PFL Middleweight: Impa Kasanganay vs. Fabian Edwards

The truth is that neither Impa Kasanganay nor Fabian Edwards are MMA's best. Kasanganay is an ex-PFL light heavyweight champion, but he is better-known for being on the wrong end of Joaquin Buckley's greatest knockout.

Meanwhile, Fabian, who has challenged for Bellator middleweight gold twice, is only known for being the younger brother of ex-UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards. So, how do the two men match up with each other? Entering the bout at 18-5, Kasanganay is all offense, all the time.

He starts most fights with tremendous aggression and always looks for the finish, though doesn't always get it Furthermore, Kasanganay isn't above pinning his opponents to the fence if he can't complete takedowns. By contrast, Fabian, much like his brother, is somethig of a listless striker.

He's athletic, but too patient, preferring to fight from the outside, where he can snipe his opponent with kicks and jabs. However, this leads to a tendency to retreat in straight lines, making him easy to back up to the cage. He is, though, a good defensive wrestler, so takedowns will be hard to come by for his foe.

Nevertheless, Fabian's low volume and lack of initiative should cost him come fight night.

The Prediction: Impa Kasanganay via unanimous decision

#2. PFL Lightweight: Gadzhi Rabadanov vs. Marc Diakiese

The event co-headliner sees the 24-4-2 Gadzhi Rabadanov face ex-UFC fighter Marc Diakiese, who has faced top-tier lightweights during his UFC stint, like the always dangerous Rafael Fiziev and the ultra-tough Dan Hooker.

While Diakiese is a great striker, he has almost no power, which could cost him against Rabadanov, who will have no reason to not just walk him down. Pressure is the bane of most technical strikers, and it should be no different here.

The Prediction: Gadzhi Rabadanov via majority decision

#3. The rest of the PFL First Round: Middleweights & Lightweights predictions

Winners in bold.

Middleweight: Dalton Rosta vs. Sadibou Sy

Lightweight: Mads Burnell vs. Jay Jay Wilson

Lightweight: Clay Collard vs. Alfie Davis

Middleweight: Josh Silveira vs. Mike Shipman

Lightweight: Brent Primus vs. Vinicius Cenci

Middleweight: Aaron Jeffery vs. Murad Ramazanov

Lightweight: Robert Waltey vs. Tony Caruso

