Who is Rafael Fiziev: UFC's latest Kyrgyzstan sensation who KO'ed Renato Moicano

Rafael Fiziev, the 27-year-old fighter from Kyrgyzstan, has added another feather to his cap following his stunning knockout victory over Renato Moicano.

Fiziev was facing the toughest fight of his career against Moicano, his Brazilian opponent who has made a name for himself in the UFC with wins over the likes of Jeremy Stephens, Calvin Kattar and Cub Swanson.

Best known for pulling off an extraordinary evasion in his fight against Marc Diakiese, Fiziev's journey to the UFC has been inspiring.

The Kyrgyzstan-born fighter wasn't necessarily interested in building a career that revolved around fighting.

Fiziev's dad bought him and cousins boxing gloves, and they would spar - something which the UFC star didn't like because he would get beaten up.

Fiziev picked up fighting because he was bullied

After changing schools, Fiziev said that he developed an interest in practicing Muay Thai because he used to get bullied in the school. Along with that, the 27-year-old also started learning sambo, boxing, Jiu Jitsu, and wrestling.

After mastering his grappling skills, Fiziev successfully made a transition to mixed-martial-arts and started competing in the sport.

Fiziev also likes blacksmithing and intends to dedicate his time to the craft after he calls it a career in fighting.

Fiziev defeated Moicano via an incredible knockout

After losing his debut bout in the UFC, Fiziev is now on a three-fight win streak, with the latest one being against Renato Moicano at UFC 256.

The 27-year-old sniped Moicano with his vicious striking and it didn't take too long for him to land a lethal combination that sent Moicano on the mat.

You can watch the video below:

Rafael Fiziev vence a Renato Moicano en el primero vía TKO (golpes) #UFC256 pic.twitter.com/qTAppfPKhz — Miguel Vargas (@miguel_vargasz) December 13, 2020

Of course, another popular Kyrgyzstani in the promotion is none other than women's strawweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.