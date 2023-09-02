203-pound boxer winces in pain after absorbing single leg kick from 155-pound MMA fighter, fans react: “Nobody show Bradley Martyn”

In a recent viral video circulating on X (formerly Twitter), a striking scene unfolded as a formidable 203-pound boxer showcased his sculpted, muscular legs in the presence of a 155-pound MMA fighter.

With a single swift leg kick, the fighter struck the 203-pound boxer's leg. The immediate reaction was telling – the boxer winced in pain, clearly feeling the impact of the strike.

The video quickly gained traction and drew reactions from fans across the combat sports spectrum. One fan noted:

"That's why boxers never switch to MMA...! They know..."

Another fan humorously chimed in:

"Why would a BOXER want to do MMA? They’re called boxers for a reason lmao,"

As the video continued to circulate, one fan jokingly remarked:

"Nobody show Bradley Martin" referencing the popular fitness influencer.

'The Korean Zombie' opens up following recent MMA retirement

"The Korean Zombie" recently announced his retirement from the sport following a memorable bout against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at a UFC Fight Night event in Singapore. After a storied career in mixed martial arts, the decision to retire has left fans and the MMA community reflecting on Jung's remarkable journey and his reasons for stepping away from the Octagon.

After the fight, Jung left his gloves in the cage, a symbolic gesture that often signifies a fighter's retirement. On his YouTube channel, the 36-year-old South Korean provided more insight into his decision:

"At that moment when Max was helping me up, that is when I clearly realized that it was time for me to go."

Jung expressed confidence in his fighting technique and physical abilities but reflected on the punches he took during the fight. He noted that the punches that wobbled him and knocked him down weren't supposed to have that effect, which raised concerns about his durability.

Jung recalled a recent conversation with former opponent Dustin Poirier, which played a significant role in his decision:

"I felt that my chin is not the same with the 23-year-old me when I fought Dustin in the past. Being constantly wobbled and knocked down – I mean, even with top-notch technique, it’s impossible to not get hit at all in MMA. That’s when I decided it was time for me to go."

Jung had an impressive UFC career with 10 consecutive main events and a devoted fan base. His retirement in Singapore was a historic moment, celebrated with a standing ovation.