248-pound grappler who Demetrious Johnson tapped admits gaining leverage vs Mighty Mouse was 'the hardest thing ever'

They don't call Brazilian jiu-jitsu 'the gentle art' for nothing, and all-time MMA great and reigning ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson proved just that at the 2024 IBJJF Pan American Championship over the weekend.

'Mighty Mouse' finished at the top of the podium in the brown belt 70kg division after successive wins over Carlos Alberto Morales, Sophanarith Am and Marcio Luis Ferreira Filho, where he displayed every facet of his well-versed ground game.

As an individual who's always up to the task, though, 'Mighty Mouse' even ventured into the openweight division where more towering figures awaited the 5-foot-3 superstar.

For what he lacked in size, Demetrious Johnson more than made up for with his efficiency and acumen on the mats inside the Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida.

Though he came up short in the final against Brandon Paul Gagnon, the 37-year-old certainly left an impression, especially in his quarterfinal tie versus Michael Sante Medina, who he submitted via a bow and arrow choke.

The 6-foot-3 Medina, who weighed in at 248 pounds, had this to say on his defeat in a recent clip on Johnson's YouTube channel, conceding he struggled to find his feet against the ONE Championship star.

Medina said:

"He's a beast, man. He's good. He's a handful. You know, keeping that dude still is the hardest thing ever. He's rough. Appreciate it."

Watch the clip here:

Demetrious Johnson looking to build his BJJ credentials until the right offer comes in MMA

Demetrious Johnson, a 15-time MMA world champion, is open to a return to the all-encompassing discipline only if he gets an opportunity that he deems interesting.

Having competed at the top of the food chain over the last 15 years, it's easy to understand why the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA athlete has put a hold on his bread and butter to pursue other disciplines of martial arts.

Who would you like to see the ONE flyweight MMA world champion go up against when he returns to the global stage of ONE Championship? Let us know below!