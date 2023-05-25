3 of the best finishes from the stars competing at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 11 is fast approaching, and there's a plethora of reasons to catch the June 9 bill.

The card, which goes live on American primetime from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, is stacked with huge names from bottom to top.

Better yet, all the superstars competing on the spectacle are proven finishers – and there's every reason to believe they could thrill with another cracking highlight-reel moment.

To get you hyped for another epic night under the ONE Championship spotlight, here are three of the best finishes from the stars competing on Friday, June 9.

#3 Regian Eersel crushes Anthony Njokuani

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship #ONEChampionship “The Immortal” Regian Eersel was the last man standing when he faced off with Anthony Njokuani! #WeAreONE “The Immortal” Regian Eersel was the last man standing when he faced off with Anthony Njokuani! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/5ybGsSHc3I

Regian Eersel gave the global fanbase what they expected of him when he went toe-to-toe with Anthony Njokuani at ONE: Call To Greatness in February 2019 – a statement knockout.

Eersel waded into enemy territory behind his heavy kick-punch combinations, giving the Nigerian beast little to no chance to advance.

Njokuani did well to hang on, though, using his leather to block and counter Eersel’s strikes. Unfortunately, his defense couldn’t take the Dutchman’s attacks for long, and by 1:03 of the second round, it was all over for him.

‘The Immortal’ stepped forward with a right hook-left hook combo followed by a knee and a final right hook to seal the deal and earn him his second win in ONE Championship.

#2 Kade Ruotolo's forces a tap from Uali Kurzhev

2022 was a banner year for Kade Ruotolo. Not only did he become the youngest ADCC world champion, but he grabbed the inaugural lightweight submission grappling gold too.

That crowning moment came against Uali Kurzhev at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October last year.

The teenage phenom took charge of the bout by gaining back control and working his way to a myriad of chokes. But, credit where it's due, Kurzhev did a magnificent job to scramble his way back to his feet.

It didn’t last long for the Sambo world champion as Kade swept his foe from the stand-up with a leg entanglement before securing an inside heel hook.

Kurzuev tried to find an exit door, but it only allowed Kade to drop his weight on the submission, which eventually forced a tap from his rival at the 4:26 mark of the battle, earning him ONE Championship gold.

#1 Superbon sleeps Giorgio Petrosyan

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship What. A. KNOCKOUT! SuperbonSLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! What. A. KNOCKOUT! Superbon 🇹🇭 SLEEPS Giorgio Petrosyan with a second-round head kick to become the first-ever ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion! 😱 #ONEFirstStrike #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship https://t.co/rQzZqEswSx

It shouldn't come as a surprise why Superbon's vicious finish of Giorgio Petrosyan at ONE: First Strike in October 2021 sits at the top of this list.

In the build-up to this battle for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, many favored the Italian striker to come out on top due to his lengthy win streak and impenetrable defense.

Superbon, however, had other ideas.

The Singha Mawynn representative hammered away with jabs, push kicks, and his trademark right kick to break 'The Doctor's' confidence in the opening round.

Then just 20 seconds into the second stanza, he unleashed the record-breaking right kick from hell that put the kickboxing star to sleep.

Fans in North America can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes