3 best finishes from UFC 263

UFC 263 packed more than enough action to live up to the hype created around the event. Not only did the event see the ushering in of a new era at flyweight, but it also set up one of the most anticipated rematches in the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker 2.

The main event saw Israel Adesanya stay true to his word and win all five rounds against Marvin Vettori to prove who the better fighter is. Nonetheless, 'The Italian Dream' had highlights of his own during the match.

Similarly, the five-round featured bout between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards went the distance of five rounds. However, Stockton's own made sure it was a slug-fest until the last minute, rocking Leon Edwards towards the end of the fight. 'Rocky' outdid Diaz for the majority of the fight to sail to a unanimous decision victory.

Despite the abundance of explosivity on the UFC 263 card, the night saw only three finishes. However, the three finishes that did come our way tonight were spectacular through and through.

Without further ado, here are the best finishes from UFC 263:

#3 - Terrance McKinney knocks out Matt Frevola

Terrance McKinney took on Matt Frevola in the early prelims of UFC 263. The lightweight bout did not last long as Terrance McKinney knocked Matt Frevola down with the first one-two combination he threw.

Terrance McKinney s’impose par TKO en 7 SECONDES !!! INCROYABLE#UFC263



pic.twitter.com/pGQrb8MV3Z — ARENA (@MMArena_) June 12, 2021

Matt Frevola fell to the ground as soon as the fight started, and McKinney followed up with hammer fists to win the fight via KO in just seven seconds. That's not a lot more than Masvidal's record of five seconds.

#2 - Paul Craig stops Jamahal Hill

The main card of UFC 263 was opened by light heavyweights Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.

Paul Craig caught Jamahal Hill's arm in a nasty armbar and scrambled and turned his way to the canvas, dislocating Jamahal Hill's elbow in the process. Referee Al Guinee stepped in to stop the fight a little too late, and Paul Craig won via TKO.

This was Jamahal Hill's first professional loss.

#1 - Brandon Moreno submits Deiveson Figueiredo to become the new UFC flyweight champion

The co-main event of UFC 263 saw the crowning of the promotion's first-ever Mexican-born champion. Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo locked horns in a rematch after their dogfight at UFC 256 in December 2020.

This time around, 'The Assassin baby' was evidently very well-prepared. He brought his A-game in striking and on the ground. In round two, Deiveson Figueiredo looked set to take the fight to the ground, and Brandon Moreno obliged.

The Mexican used his opponent's strength against him in round three and submitted Deiveson Figueiredo by locking in a rear-naked choke, having complete control with a strong body triangle.

Brandon Moreno won the fight via rear-naked choke submission in round three.

