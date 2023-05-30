3 fighters who stand to gain the most at ONE Fight Night 11

ONE Fight Night 11 is right around the corner, and fans have plenty of reasons to look forward to this all-star bill.

There are crucial bouts that could promote fighters into the ranked charts, an intense lightweight submission grappling world title battle, and a headliner clash between two goliaths of the lightweight Muay Thai division.

Ahead of ONE Championship’s return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, we present three fighters who stand to gain the most next Friday, June 9.

#3. Jeremy Miado

Jeremy Miado has been on a tear in the strawweight division of ONE Championship, riding a four-match winning streak into his showdown against Mansur Malachiev next month.

With four back-to-back highlight-reel wins as well, Miado should be onto something should he wrap up his contest with another knockout while handing the debuting Russian a first career loss.

Breaking into the top five should be a plausible target for the 30-year-old athlete. And from there, he could slowly pave a path to Jarred Brook's ONE strawweight world title – a prize that he's been after since joining the Singapore-based organization.

#2. Tommy Langaker

Tommy Langaker is one win away from creating history for himself and Norway. But the BJJ black belt knows he must remain focused and calm if he wants to stand any chance of winning over Kade Ruotolo.

After impressing the watching world with two spectacular outings under the ONE banner, his wait for gold could finally end.

However, becoming a divisional king in the lightweight submission grappling roster will be no easy task. Several predators are ready to bite at any opportunity they get against the king.

Thankfully, Langaker loves testing himself against the best, So a win for him at ONE Fight Night 11 could be a good marker for the Norwegian to discover where he ranks amongst the elite lightweight grapplers.

#1. Dmitry Menshikov

ONE Fight Night 11 is packed to the brim with some interesting matchups from top to bottom.

But if we were to single out a man with the most difficult task on fight night, his name would be Dmitry Menshikov.

The Russian superstar, who makes his ONE Championship debut, arrives into this contest as a heavy underdog, but should he bring as much firepower as he had displayed throughout his career, Menshikov could potentially walk away with an upset that he will remember for years to come.

After all, a win over Eersel would make him the lightweight Muay Thai world champion, extend his winning record to 12 consecutive fights, and give him the dream debut he hopes for.

