Jeremy Miado ready for ‘extremely aggressive’ Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 11

Jeremy Miado is expecting his opponent, Mansur Malachiev, to bring the fight to him when they meet at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

The stakes are high for the Filipino contender, who is putting his win streak and momentum on the line. He has a lot to gain should he leave the iconic arena with a huge win.

After finishing Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams last year, Miado was able to continue his excellent run of form through 2022 into 2023.

For his first appearance of the year, ‘The Jaguar’ will look to achieve his fifth consecutive win against an opponent that wants to derail his streak and take the momentum for himself.

Undefeated Russian Mansur Malachiev will be facing Miado on his ONE Championship debut. Following his success in Europe, he has a huge opportunity to make a statement and launch himself right to the top of the division by taking out one of the most in-form strawweight athletes.

On the flip side, if Miado is able to hand the rising prospect the first loss of his career, he will surely secure earn bragging rights for a shot at Jarred Brooks’ strawweight world championship.

Previewing the matchup in an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado said that he expects his undefeated opponent to come into the fight full of confidence and push the action:

“Yeah, well my opponent’s Russian, plus he’s undefeated, so I’m expecting him to be extremely aggressive once we fight.”

Malachiev poses a significant threat in the grappling department but Miado believes that at this stage in his career, he has the tools and experience to counter and dictate where the fight takes place.

North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 11 card live and for free on June 9.

