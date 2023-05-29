Jeremy Miado is a little ‘anxious’ despite excitement surrounding ONE Fight Night 11 return

Despite all of his experience competing inside the Circle, Jeremy Miado is not impervious to pre-fight nerves.

At ONE Fight Night 11, he will make his first appearance of the year, facing off against the undefeated Russian debutant Mansur Malachiev.

With high stakes on top of this match-up, Miado knows the importance of securing the win on June 9 to further continue his streak inside the ONE Circle.

Currently riding the best win streak of his career, with four consecutive finishes inside the Circle, ‘The Jaguar’ is likely a couple of wins away from a shot at the world championship strap.

Defeating Lito Adiwang and Danial Williams last year, the Filipino contender is looking to build on his incredible 2022 by starting off his 2023 campaign with a statement win.

With the incredible highs come incredible lows though and Miado knows that a loss here would see Malachiev take all of his momentum for himself. In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Jeremy Miado spoke about the upcoming match-up and where his mindset is at going into June 9:

“I’m still a little anxious about the fight, but I’m leaning more towards excitement rather than anything.”

With his opponent having only gone to a decision twice in his career, Miado will need to use all of the experience he has accumulated inside the Circle to secure the win and lead himself to the biggest win of his career.

ONE Fight Night 11, headlined by Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title defense against Dmitry Menshikov, will be available live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

