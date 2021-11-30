3 fights one night no problem! - Tyrone Spong claims he can KO Kubrat Pulev, Rampage Jackson and a 'bonus' fighter back-to-back 

Tyrone Spong is one of the most intimidating fighters out there. Best known for his career as a kickboxer and Muay Thai fighter, Spong is also an accomplished boxer and it appears that he is ready to prove his prowess in Triad Combat.

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz recently suggested on Twitter that Spong will KO any of the guys who competed in the recently concluded Triller Triad Combat event, including former UFC champion Rampage Jackson, who served as the captain for all MMA fighters. 'The King of the Ring' responded to Abdelaziz stating that once he's done with Jackson, he can also take on Kubrat Pulev followed by a bonus fighter on the same night. Here's what Spong said:

"I’ll stay in that ring, triangle whatever they call it and fight them back to back give me pulev after rampage and they can add a bonus after I’m used fighting 3 times a night. Just saying."

The Dominance MMA CEO followed up with another tweet stating that Triller will need additional insurance for Tyrone Spong to fight in Triad Combat. To this, Spong replied:

"If they believe in their guys let them role the dice, 3 fights one night no problem! Been there done that. @triller"

Will Tyrone Spong fight for Triller Triad Combat?

Triad Combat is the latest combat sports venture from Triller Fight Club that incorporates boxing and MMA rules. It pits MMA fighters against boxers, who compete in a specially-designed triangular ring in two-minute rounds.

It has caught the attention of many pro boxers and MMA fighters for its unique ruleset and it is highly likely to attract more fighters from the two sports, including Tyrone Spong. The headline bout of Triad Combat's latest event saw former two-time UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir take on Kubrat Pulev.

Tyrone Spong is a former Showtime 95MAX World Champion. He began his professional career as a professional boxer when he was 29 and competed in his first boxing match 2015 against Gabor Farkas, where he scored a KO win in the very first round. In 2017, he went on to become the WBC Latino Heavyweight Champion.

