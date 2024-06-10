3 years after retirement, Khabib Nurmagomedov shares most enjoyable UFC fight of his career

Nearly four years after calling time on his glittering career, Khabib Nurmagomedov has revealed that his 2017 bout against Edson Barboza is one of his favorites.

'The Eagle' bowed out of competition in 2020 after defending his lightweight title for a third time when he faced Justin Gaethje. In typical Nurmagomedov style, the Russian dominated the bout from the off with his elite wrestling, eventually submitting 'The Highlight' in the second round. His victory extended his undefeated record to 29-0, permanently cementing himself as one of the greats of the game.

The 35-year-old has since opted to reflect on his UFC career on social media, recently sharing a video montage of his 2017 clash against Barboza. Nurmagomedov had one of his most clinical performances against the Brazilian, winning the bout 30-25, 30-25, 30-24 on the scorecards.

To the surprise of some, the Russian also revealed the fight to be one of the most enjoyable of his career, with Nurmagomedov captioning the post:

"In this fight I was just fighting and enjoying."

Whilst it's no doubt Khabib Nurmagomedov's performance against Edson Barboza was one of his finest, fans may consider it a surprise that he didn't mention any of his title defenses or his victory over rival Conor McGregor in their infamous UFC 229 bout.

Dustin Poirier reveals what Khabib Nurmagomedov said to him after the pair embraced at UFC 302

Dustin Poirier has shared what he and Khabib Nurmagomedov said to one another after the pair embraced and had a conversation following the UFC 302 main event.

'The Diamond' recently came up short once again on his quest for undisputed UFC gold when he suffered a fifth round submission defeat to Islam Makhachev. Nurmagomedov was in the corner for Makhachev on the night and spoke to Poirier following the result.

Poirier then appeared at the post-fight presser and shed some light on his conversation with 'The Eagle', revealing it was nothing but respectful. He said:

''I think he said I'm a legend, I'm a great fighter, they have a lot of respect for me and I have a lot of respect for those guys too. Khabib helped me out with my foundation, we swapped shirts and we ended up raising a lot of money to buy land and build water wells for people in Uganda.''

