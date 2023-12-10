"300???" - Georges St-Pierre stepping inside the UFC octagon after 6 years has fans reeling with excitement

Georges St-Pierre momentarily gave MMA fans hope for his return to the UFC octagon with a cryptic post. St-Pierre officially retired from MMA in 2019, nearly 15 months after his final octagon appearance at UFC 217. However, the possibility of his return against elite next-generation fighters like Khabib Nurmagomedov has always loomed large.

Recently, St-Pierre took to his social media handles and posted a video of him re-living his iconic octagon entrance with a karate salute, followed by the trademark Superman punch. The caption to the 40-year-old’s post gave the impression that he was probably missing the action and wanted to get back in action.

However, St-Pierre realized that the post was giving false hopes to MMA fans and edited it to clarify that he had no such plans.

“I haven't stepped foot in the UFC octagon in a very long time. And no, I am not coming back!”

See the original and unedited post below:

The original version of George St-Pierre’s post created a stir on social media as fans were excited at the thought of his potential comeback. Here are some fan reactions before GSP clarified his intentions:

Georges St-Pierre fought in the iconic UFC 100 pay-per-view event. @KennyBoyMMA wondered if the Canadian would fight on the next milestone event and wrote:

“300?????”

@UFCUFCUFC13 proposed a new age matchup and commented:

“GSP vs. Islam 2024”

@JTipton423 replied:

“Please be making a comeback!”

@Ok2BeKind urged:

“Brother I love you. Don’t do it. Don’t answer the call.”

Rumors of a potential Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz rematch at UFC 300 have been making rounds on social media over the last few weeks. However, St-Pierre’s post has left no doubt and laid them to rest.

Throwback: Georges St-Pierre acknowledged the evolution of MMA

Many consider Georges St-Pierre among the top three greatest UFC fighters of all time. His record for most consecutive title defenses in the welterweight division remains untouched. However, GSP acknowledged the sport’s rapid progression and admitted that every generation of MMA fighters will be better than the previous one. During his appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show in 2021, St-Pierre said:

"In terms of accomplishments, it is different. I have done stuff that I believe he (Kamaru Usman) didn't do yet... But as painful as it could be for any athlete to admit it, the athletes of today are normally better than the athletes of yesterday. And as good as the athletes of today are, the athletes of tomorrow will be better. That's how it is. I don't think the guys are better, I think the technology is better…

Watch Georges St-Pierre speak on the topic below(15:57):