300 star Gerard Butler wants elite UFC striker as a Viking raider in blockbuster Hollywood fantasy universe

Hollywood actor Gerard Butler recently expressed his desire to see a UFC fighter portray a Viking raider in his fantasy movie. The individual appreciated Butler's words, but politely turned down his offer during their lighthearted conversation.

Butler is occupied with the promotion of his latest live-action film, 'How To Train Your Dragon,' in which he portrays 'Stoick the Vast,' the chief of the Viking village, 'Berk'. Interestingly, the Scottish actor also provided the voiceover for the 2010 animated adaptation. He recently sat down with UFC welterweight and top striker Stephen Thompson in a video posted on UFC's YouTube channel.

The two discussed about the similarities between the duels with dragons in Butler's new movie and the highly entertaining fights that take place inside the octagon. The 55-year-old said:

“This movie is full of heartstoppping action. I guess it’s like you guys when you step in the octagon, ‘Who am I fighting?’ because these dragons all have different capabilities.”

Butler went on to point out that Thompson would be a great Viking in the popular fantasy world, saying:

“You know you’d make a great Viking. I have to get you on Berk''

In response, 'Wonderboy', who is known for his polite and respectful demeanor across the MMA community, was hesitant, as Vikings were often ferocious in nature.

''I’d be a little too nice. It’s a reputation that doesn’t fit with the stereotype of a fighter.”

Check out their interaction below (0:17):

As for the MMA scene, Thompson is 1-4 in his last five octagon appearances. The 42-year-old recently faced Joaquin Buckley at UFC 307 last year and suffered a third round knockout defeat.

When an ex-UFC fighter voiced his admiration for Gerard Butler

Gerard Butler's action movie, 'Den of Thieves 2: Pantera', was released earlier this year and featured former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who has been in numerous films in the past.

In an interview with Bloody Elbow, Bisping highlighted his experience working with Butler. The Brit showed his affection for the '300' star, saying:

''Gerard Butler, you could not meet a nicer guy, and I truly mean that. I never did any scenes with him, sadly, I would’ve loved to. We got to hang out quite a few times, and we had dinner. We stayed in the same hotel, so I bumped into him a lot. He’s just a warm, genuine, friendly, kind of normal guy—obviously, he’s wildly successful and a global superstar, but just a nice, normal, still down to Earth human being. That was lovely to see.'' [H/t: Bloody Elbow]

