36-year-old bare-knuckle boxer gets honest about Joe Rogan's emphatic reaction to his performance: "It helped both our stocks grow"

Joe Rogan was quite complimentary of the tremendous guts shown in a visceral bare-knuckle boxing throwdown and one of the participants has responded to this recent attention. Appearing on the latest episode of Bare Knuckle Bowker, Cody East recapped his Jan. 11 co-main event barn burner at BYB 35: Albuquerque Brawl.

East finished Dylan Rush by a fourth-round TKO but left with quite the crimson mask as the bloodied victor stood tall in the BYB Mighty Trigon with his hand raised. Many were captivated by this bout including the aforementioned Rogan who recently showed his vast audience the East vs. Rush battle on a recent installment of the Joe Rogan Experience.

When discussing his recent BYB Extreme classic which was spotlighted on JRE, East said:

"I thought it was cool. I mean I'm a fan of Joe Rogan's show. I like to watch his podcast. So I thought it was cool, you know what I mean? Me and my opponent are both getting some recognition for what we did. It's cool, man. People were seeing us. People were seeing all around the world what we did. It helped both our stocks grow a little bit, you know."

"So yeah, my manager's actually working on me talking to Joe Rogan; going on his podcast. That would be pretty cool, you know what I mean, because I got an interesting life. I've had quite a story I'd like to share with people and if the opportunity presents [itself], I would like to do that. So hopefully it happens."

Check out East discussing Rogan spotlighting his bare-knuckle war below (18:10):

When Joe Rogan spotlighted the BYB 35 bloodbath

When Joe Rogan spoke of this titanic battle, he described East's face as a big, red tomato and that his face became essentially one giant wound during the contest. The UFC commentator spoke highly of how Cody East overcame this visible adversity and eventually secured the victory.

JRE guests Mark Normand, Shane Gillis, and Ari Shaffir expressed thoughts that ranged from being impressed to a certain level of revulsion at the magnitude of violence on display. The 57-year-old referred to the bare-knuckle boxing finish as both primal and crazy before pointedly shouting out both Cody East and Dylan Rush by name to give them their deserved credit for the war.

Rogan was taken aback by the insanity of East's resolve. The JRE host spoke about how every time East was hit on that damaged nose, it had to feel tantamount to getting shocked by jolts of electricity.

