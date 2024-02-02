Nina-Marie Daniele gave one of the most established play-by-play men in the Ultimate Fighting Championship his due amid a recent milestone.

The influencer tipped her proverbial cap to someone who has been involved in the mixed martial arts scene in Europe for a while now and has made a global impact by proxy in the sport.

UFC commentator John Gooden recently posted about his recent employment milestone and captioned it:

"10 years working with the @ufc! • Wow! What a ride. • I’m very grateful to everyone that has helped me along the way. I continue to make lots of new friends and travel the world talking about the incredible sport of mixed martial arts. • • • • • • #ufc #mma #ukmma #johngooden #commentator #presenter #host #reporter #producer #dreamjob"

Nina-Marie Daniele commented on the said post, stating:

"Huge congratulations!!!!!!"

[Images Courtesy: @johngoodenuk on Instagram]

Check out the post that saw Nina-Marie Daniele congratulate John Gooden below:

What does John Gooden's UFC legacy look like?

Though Nina-Marie Daniele is relatively newer to the scene, she showed respect for John Gooden's lengthy MMA tenure that dates back prior to his efforts in the UFC.

Gooden was a Cage Warriors commentator and cut his teeth on other regional circuits for years prior to crossing over to calling UFC contests in 2014. The broadcaster wears a few different hats with the company, though, and has several titles beyond being a commentator.

The United Kingdom native has also served as a host, backstage reporter, producer, and live events host for the UFC during this lengthy tenure. He is also a content partner with UFC Fight Pass and is responsible for producing as well as presenting regional content for the digital platform and relevant socials.

Also, Gooden has been a BBC Sports radio commentator for the last five years covering UFC cards. He had several occupy the comments section of his Instagram post offering well wishes, and many seemed excited about the years to come in the company.