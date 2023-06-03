Cage Warriors results: Who are the winners from Cage Warriors 155?

Cage Warriors Fighting Championship returned to action this week at the Sycuan Casino Resort in San Diego, California.

The preliminary card was live-streamed on UFC's official channel on YouTube for fans to watch, while the main card was available on UFC Fight Pass.

Johnny Gill Jr. built on his strong MMA debut to get his second professional win in the opening bout of the prelims against Jon Saragih. In the next bout, Francis Breen came out on top in the battle of the debutants against Enrique Montalvo.

Check out Gill Jr.'s opening act on Instagram:

Teddy Stringer had the perfect debut as he submitted his lightweight opponent Bryant Shell in the first round itself with just one minute and 42 seconds on the clock.

Check out Stringer's rear-naked choke below:

Anthony Orozco also had a successful debut against Jeremy Fattorusso with a TKO win. Chris Lewis bounced back from a four-fight losing skid to win against Elijah Harris.

James Settle closed off the prelims by handing Frans Lincol Sormin the first loss of his career with a TKO.

Watch the entire preliminary card on YouTube:

Sunni Imhotep got his fourth career win against Jovidon Khojaev to open the main card of Cage Warriors 155. David Lopez executed the third rear-naked choke submission of the night to win against British fighter Connor Wilson.

Featherweights John de Jesus and Roberto Hernandez both bagged decision victories against Damons Wilson and Moses Diaz, respectively.

In the main event fight, Kyle Driscoll put on an absolute show of domination and secured the win with some destructive ground and pound on James Lynch with a minute to go in the very first round.

Check out Driscoll's win below:

UFC champion Jamahal Hill and Rose Namajunas attend Cage Warriors 155

UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill was in attendance at Cage Warriors 155. He spoke to the promotion's social media accounts before the event began and expressed his excitement:

“It feels great, man. I’m always excited for some action. Here this is some of the top guys that are not in the UFC. And I’m excited to see, I want to see what the guys got, I want to see what they putting on.”

Former two-time women's strawweight champion Rose Namajunas was also present at the event and spoke highly of Cage Warriors:

“We’ll see how tonight goes but so far what we’re seeing, this is a quality production. Everybody is really just focused on giving really good quality production.”

