$44,000,000,000 investment of Elon Musk backed by Tristan Tate to withstand pressure from the "Legacy media companies"

Social media influencer Tristan Tate is firmly behind X (formerly Twitter) owner and Tesla founder Elon Musk's battle against legacy media companies.

The SpaceX CEO was the largest shareholder in the company and was invited to be on its board of directors prior to him initiating the acquisition of Twitter in April of 2022. Musk continually cited the need for more free speech and outlined his plans for the social media platform which included making its algorithms open-source and tackle the influx of spam and bots.

Musk's buyout offer of $44 billion was reviewed by Twitter's board and then accepted in April, before the billionaire backed out citing breach of agreement on the company's part. However, just before the court case between the two, Elon Musk announced that he was proceeding with the buyout and on October 27, he became the new owner and CEO of the company.

In subsequent weeks, CEO Parag Agrawal was fired from the company alongside various other top executives. Over half the workforce was also laid off by Musk with Linda Yaccarino appointed as the new CEO. In June 2023, the service was also rebranded as X.

Musk has continued to publicize his struggle in changing the platform towards his goals and has claimed that legacy media companies are against his endeavors:

"Legacy media companies are desperately trying to kill this platform by any means possible"

Andrew Tate's brother, Tristan Tate showed support to the billionaire by replying with a GIF which read:

"It's gonna fail"

Mark Cuban blasts Elon Musk, says "he's f****d up Twitter"

American billionaire businessman and owner of NBA team Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban is not a fan of Elon Musk and the changes he has brought to the social media platform X.

In an interview on the podcast All The Smoke, Cuban blasted Musk but maintained that he is one of the leading entrepreneurs of this generation. Cuban said:

"I don't have anything against him [Elon Musk], right? I think he's f**ked up Twitter [X]. But the guy's a genius, He's like probably the best entrepreneur of our generation, right? Because you're just going to get shit about everything. It's a cesspool, right? But, you know, I drive a Tesla, you know? I mean, I'll give him his props."

Check out his full comments in the interview below on YouTube [1:08:04]: