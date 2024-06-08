45-year-old Manny Pacquiao in talks to return to boxing to challenge for WBC welterweight title, per boxing insider

It appears as though Manny Pacquiao is in talks to return to boxing and could even challenge for the WBC welterweight championship in his in-ring return. A boxing insider recently reported that there is a possibility that it could take place later this coming fall.

The 45-year-old is a legend of the sport and became one of the greatest fighters of his generation after defeating Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton, Juan Manuel Marquez and Adrien Broner. He has recently been linked to a number of bouts including a rematch against his former rival Floyd Mayweather in RIZIN, but the bout failed to materialize.

According to ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger, 'PacMan' appears to be motivated for a boxing return and is eyeing another accomplishment to strengthen his already incredible legacy in the sport. He tweeted that there are ongoing talks for Pacquiao to challenge Mario Barrios for his WBC welterweight title and the former boxer's reasoning for pursuing the bout. Coppinger's tweet read:

"A Manny Pacquiao-Mario Barrios WBC welterweight title fight is being explored for this fall in Las Vegas, MP Promotions President Sean Gibbons told ESPN.

"I made history a 40 beating Keith Thurman and I feel at 45, I have a lot left in the game as I haven't taken a lot of punishment over the last few years," Pacquiao told ESPN. "I want to go out making history."

Check out Mike Coppinger's tweet regarding Manny Pacquiao below:

Mario Barrios comments on potentially fighting Manny Pacquiao

Mario Barrios recently commented on potentially fighting Manny Pacquiao in his return to the ring as he heaped praise on the 45-year-old.

ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger took to his X account and tweeted a comment from the reigning WBC welterweight champion. Barrios mentioned that it would be an honor for him to share the ring with a legend like Pacquiao and a bout would be appealing to him. Here's what Coppinger posted:

"I'm very excited at the possibility of this fight being made," Barrios said. "Manny Pacquiao is a future Hall of Famer, a legend and someone I looked up to growing up. To share the ring with him would be an honor and a dream come true."

Check out Mike Coppinger's tweet featuring Mario Barrios' comments below:

