5' 10" Georges St-Pierre asks ChatGPT how to grow taller as an adult and drops hilarious reaction to the AI's reply

Former UFC welterweight and middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre recently turned to artificial intelligence for an unusual question: how to grow taller as an adult. In a lighthearted post shared online, the 5'10" Canadian MMA legend asked ChatGPT for tips on gaining height later in life:

"I asked ChatGPT if there is a possible way once you’re an adult to grow taller, here’s the very interesting answer that it gives me."

According to the AI, natural height increase is no longer possible once a person reaches adulthood due to the closure of growth plates in the bones. However, it did list some quirky and extreme possibilities: astronauts temporarily gaining height in microgravity, spinal decompression through posture and stretching, and invasive leg-lengthening surgery.

Clearly entertained by the AI's response, 'GSP' wrote:

"Dawmmmmmmm! 😩 I’m not planning on going into space or to get a surgery. I guess my best option is to start stretching…lol."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's post below:

A look into Georges St-Pierre's legacy

Georges St-Pierre, widely celebrated as one of the greatest mixed martial artists in history, left a legacy that redefined the sport. Born on May 19, 1981, in Quebec, the Canadian superstar rose to prominence in the UFC by capturing both welterweight and middleweight titles, becoming just the fourth fighter in history to achieve multi-division championship status.

Dominating the welterweight division for years, St-Pierre held the title across multiple reigns, defending it nine times and racking up a record-setting 33 consecutive rounds won. He first stepped away from the Octagon in 2013 as the reigning welterweight champion and returned in 2017 to defeat Michael Bisping for the middleweight crown before officially retiring in 2019.

Highly respected for his technical mastery, discipline, and sportsmanship, St-Pierre was consistently ranked as the world’s best welterweight during his peak. He also earned accolades outside the cage, being named Canadian Athlete of the Year three years in a row by Rogers Sportsnet.

Beyond MMA, GSP made notable appearances in Hollywood, including roles in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Kickboxer: Vengeance.

