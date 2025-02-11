"50 yr [old] Carl froch lol" - Fans play guessing game as Jake Paul heads to Puerto Rico to start training camp

MMA fans reacted as YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul headed to Puerto Rico to begin his training camp. The development led to several MMA enthusiasts speculating about his potential opponent.

In his recent outing, Paul faced boxing legend Mike Tyson in November last year. The fight consisted of eight two-minute rounds, where Paul largely dominated and secured a unanimous decision victory.

However, the bout received heavy criticism due to the 31-year age difference between the two fighters, with many mocking ‘The Problem Child’ for not facing current boxing stars.

Following his victory over Tyson, the YouTuber is now on the lookout for his next opponent. Early reports suggested that he was in talks with Canelo Alvarez, but the Mexican has since signed a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh, dismissing any chance of facing Paul.

Boxing Kingdom shared a video clip on X of Paul boarding a flight, reporting that he was heading to Puerto Rico to start his training camp.

This post sparked reactions from several MMA enthusiasts, who flooded the comment section with speculation about Paul’s next opponent.

One fan jokingly speculated it could be Joe Biden, writing:

“Joe biden or he might challange a retired flyweight.”

Another user guessed it could be former boxer Carl Froch, commenting:

“50 yr [old] Carl froch lol.”

One user speculated that it must be UFC star Conor McGregor, commenting:

“I can smell a @The NotoriousMMA. Fight!”

Another fan added:

“He need to get in with a live contender in order to be taken seriously.”

Fan reactions screenshots. [Screenshot courtesy: @BoxingKingdom14 on X]

Josh Thomson slams Jake Paul’s hypocritical take on Canelo Alvarez signing with Turki Alalshikh

According to Jake Paul, a contract was signed with Canelo Alvarez. But, he claimed that Alvarez ditched him because he didn’t want the whopping payday and instead signed with Turki Alalshikh.

During his appearance on the Weighing In podcast, former UFC fighter Josh Thomson slammed Paul’s comments, criticizing his claim that Alvarez would have made more money fighting him than under his deal with Turki Alalshikh. Thomson said:

“He's all butt hurt now and pissed off. He's like oh he went and took the money and didn't want to fight me and wait aren't you the guy basically saying like a fighter should get paid the most money. He wasn't going to make any more money fighting you buddy, he went got more money from the other guy [Turki Alalshikh], who has really really deep pockets.”

Check out Josh Thomson’s comments below (1:10:35):

