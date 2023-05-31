A former UFC heavyweight champion posted a bizarre video on Instagram showing him in a pool and calling out Conor McGregor. The video triggered concern among fans who took to posting some rather hilarious replies to the outlandish video by the fighting veteran.

Here's what Mark Coleman said in his video:

"Ten mile walk, [an] hour [of] Muay Thai, I'm getting ready. A 100% serious everybody - a thousand percent. Conor McGregor, 'The Notorious' one - let's go. Let's find out - MMA, bareknuckle boxing, boxing, pro-wrestling, buddy I'd smash you in pro-wrestling. I'd smash you in all of them. Or, how about Matt Brown? More your size, a little bigger than you though. Matthew Burton Brown, the KO king, wants some of you, so do I. We all want you, you know it, you're the best, you're the GOAT. But, I'm the original king."

As if the video wasn't bizarre enough, Coleman then went on to promote the controversial media influencer Brian Johnson, aka Liver King, and his 'nine ancestral tenets'. The media influencer was recently called out for his PED use, which denied for a long time before eventually con, and was accused of fooling the people through his 'lifestyle' of eating a primarily raw-meat diet.

Reacting to the UFC veteran's post, many users posted replies ranging from comedic takes to those of concern. A user with the handle name 'Awldr89' posted the following:

"Bro, you've lost your mind. Train, relax, get a nine to five job and stay off social media."

Here are some other reactions below:

Replies to Mark Colman's Instagram post calling out Conor McGregor [Image courtesy: @markcoleman (Instagram)]

What did Conor McGregor say to Michael Chandler in the first episode of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

The first episode of TUF 31 dropped and the showrunners got right to work with the first eight quarter-final fights being decided. McGregor ended up with all the potential prospects in the fighter house, while Chandler got all the UFC veterans in the season.

In the opening montage when the coaches meet, Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler were cordial, although its clear that they were sizing each other up. 'Mystic Mac' asked 'Iron' what his 'Mystic Mike' prediction was, to which Chandler predicted a second-round KO. McGregor then told Chandler to 'keep dreaming buddy'.

When McGregor expressed that he would like to fight Michael Chandler at 185 pounds, 'Iron' said the following:

"You want to do 185 [pounds]? I'll do 185."

To which Conor McGregor replied:

"You'll do what you're told! I'm going to pin you."

Chandler visibly didn't seem ready for this dig from 'The Notorious', however, that moment set the tone for the show.

