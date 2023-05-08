6'4" NFL vet claiming he would beat 5'3" Henry Cejudo takes Twitter by storm, fans explode with reactions

Henry Cejudo faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 this past Saturday. The 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling tried to recapture the bantamweight title that he had never lost inside the octagon.

This made 'Triple C' the talk of the town, causing former NFL player Clay Harbor to tweet out a highly controversial take.

According to him, he could beat Henry Cejudo in a fight due to the large size difference between them. Harbor stands at six feet and four inches in height, while 'Triple C' is known for being between five foot-four or five-foot three. Harbor's tweet led countless fans to call out the ignorance of his statement.

Clay Harbor @clayharbs82



He’s 5’3” 130 pounds

I’m 6’4” 250 pounds



There are weight classes for a reason! Give me your thoughts!

One fan made it a point to remind him that while weight divisions do indeed exist, they only exist for individuals of a similar skill-level. Fans also pointed out Royce Gracie's legendary triumph over much larger opponents back in the 90s. Harbor would presumably be as ignorant of Cejudo's skills as Gracie's foes were.

Fan reactions were largely unanimous in ridiculing the NFL veteran's tweets, with some claiming that any UFC flyweight could defeat him.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Scott @EsplorareTravel @clayharbs82 If you aren't a professional fighter, you're gonna lose. When UFC first came on the scene Royce Gracia and other guys around 180 showed that when they defeated other martial artists that were noticeably larger. @clayharbs82 If you aren't a professional fighter, you're gonna lose. When UFC first came on the scene Royce Gracia and other guys around 180 showed that when they defeated other martial artists that were noticeably larger.

B @BBNFL1984 @clayharbs82



As soon as the fight goes to a clinch, you’re done.



You will get taken down, he will get your back, and then choke you out. @EsplorareTravel Spoken like most non combat athletes. He’s an Olympic gold medalist and a world champion MMA fighter.As soon as the fight goes to a clinch, you’re done.You will get taken down, he will get your back, and then choke you out. @clayharbs82 @EsplorareTravel Spoken like most non combat athletes. He’s an Olympic gold medalist and a world champion MMA fighter. As soon as the fight goes to a clinch, you’re done. You will get taken down, he will get your back, and then choke you out.

Beaver @AdamTweeeets @clayharbs82 Lol, what are you going to do to him? What’s the strategy? You wouldn’t last 2 mins — respectfully @clayharbs82 Lol, what are you going to do to him? What’s the strategy? You wouldn’t last 2 mins — respectfully

Mike Geyen @MikeGeyen @clayharbs82

If you are not trained you would get beat like a rented mule then choked unconscious guaranteed. @AdamTweeeets Weight classes for people of similar skill sets.If you are not trained you would get beat like a rented mule then choked unconscious guaranteed. @clayharbs82 @AdamTweeeets Weight classes for people of similar skill sets.If you are not trained you would get beat like a rented mule then choked unconscious guaranteed.

Mad Hatter @CubsInLA @clayharbs82 You'd get choked out or knocked out without any real effort. @clayharbs82 You'd get choked out or knocked out without any real effort.

Nick Palmisciano @Ranger_Up @clayharbs82 He’s an Olympic Gold Medalist who walks around at 160-165. You will be on the ground quickly and it will be embarrassing. You would have to get really lucky. You’re an elite athlete so your chance of catching something is better than most, but it is not a good chance. @clayharbs82 He’s an Olympic Gold Medalist who walks around at 160-165. You will be on the ground quickly and it will be embarrassing. You would have to get really lucky. You’re an elite athlete so your chance of catching something is better than most, but it is not a good chance.

Jake Noecker @JakeNoeckerMMA @clayharbs82 Forget Henry, I think any bantamweight on the UFC roster would beat you up. Hell, any flyweight in UFC would beat you up. And forget about the UFC, most trained professional FWs & BWs would beat you up. Unless you have training, it’s a wrap. Bigger they are, harder they fall @clayharbs82 Forget Henry, I think any bantamweight on the UFC roster would beat you up. Hell, any flyweight in UFC would beat you up. And forget about the UFC, most trained professional FWs & BWs would beat you up. Unless you have training, it’s a wrap. Bigger they are, harder they fall

milecav @Michael13877009 @clayharbs82 Weight classes are for differentiating actual trend, combat, sport athletes, brother. You would get your shit rocked by a literal Olympian regardless of weight class lol @clayharbs82 Weight classes are for differentiating actual trend, combat, sport athletes, brother. You would get your shit rocked by a literal Olympian regardless of weight class lol

Axel Brodie @Axel_Brody @clayharbs82 The entire martial art of Brazilian Jujitsu, which is core to most UFC fight training is about neutralizing those natural advantages. In a stand up boxing match, maybe if he is having an off day. In a UFC fight, you are gonna get mauled. @clayharbs82 The entire martial art of Brazilian Jujitsu, which is core to most UFC fight training is about neutralizing those natural advantages. In a stand up boxing match, maybe if he is having an off day. In a UFC fight, you are gonna get mauled.

YesITrainAlways @YesITrainAlways @clayharbs82 first, henry steps into the ring heavier than 130....second, go to any local MMA gyms with any of the guys who weight less than u and post footage instead of thinking about it. if you trained you would know this would be a beatdown for you @clayharbs82 first, henry steps into the ring heavier than 130....second, go to any local MMA gyms with any of the guys who weight less than u and post footage instead of thinking about it. if you trained you would know this would be a beatdown for you

Glizzy Goblin @Degener35442597 @clayharbs82 Just based on Henry Cejudos wrestling background alone, he mops the floor with you. He won the olympic gold medal. Not too mention his boxing training. He could dodge all of your attempts/strikes for 2 minutes, when you’re tired beat you with under 50 strikes. @clayharbs82 Just based on Henry Cejudos wrestling background alone, he mops the floor with you. He won the olympic gold medal. Not too mention his boxing training. He could dodge all of your attempts/strikes for 2 minutes, when you’re tired beat you with under 50 strikes.

While fans are certain about Henry Cejudo's chances against Clay Harbor, the Olympic gold medalist cape up short against Aljamain Sterling this past Saturday, losing a close split decision. That has left his future as a fighter in doubt according to him.

Did Henry Cejudo retire at UFC 288?

This past Saturday, Henry Cejudo lost to Aljamain Sterling in a close split decision that some fans think he won. Regardless of how closely contested the bout was, 'Triple C' seemed dejected by the defeat.

Given his former aspirations to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for an unprecedented third title, it's understandable.

The Octagon Obsessed @octagonobsessed



Henry Cejudo says this may be his last fight but doesn't fully commit to retirement

In his post-fight interview, the Olympic gold medalist hinted at another potential retirement. He had previously retired in 2020 after defeating Dominick Cruz before returning three years later to face Aljamain Sterling. At the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, 'Triple C' explained his thought process.

He claimed that he isn't in MMA to just fight. Instead, he's chasing greatness and aiming for accomplishments that no one else has managed in the sport. While he didn't formally retire, he seems to be considering it.

