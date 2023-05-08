6'4" NFL vet claiming he would beat 5'3" Henry Cejudo takes Twitter by storm, fans explode with reactions

Henry Cejudo faced Aljamain Sterling at UFC 288 this past Saturday. The 2008 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling tried to recapture the bantamweight title that he had never lost inside the octagon.
This made 'Triple C' the talk of the town, causing former NFL player Clay Harbor to tweet out a highly controversial take.
According to him, he could beat Henry Cejudo in a fight due to the large size difference between them. Harbor stands at six feet and four inches in height, while 'Triple C' is known for being between five foot-four or five-foot three. Harbor's tweet led countless fans to call out the ignorance of his statement.
One fan made it a point to remind him that while weight divisions do indeed exist, they only exist for individuals of a similar skill-level. Fans also pointed out Royce Gracie's legendary triumph over much larger opponents back in the 90s. Harbor would presumably be as ignorant of Cejudo's skills as Gracie's foes were.
Fan reactions were largely unanimous in ridiculing the NFL veteran's tweets, with some claiming that any UFC flyweight could defeat him.
Check out some of the reactions below:
While fans are certain about Henry Cejudo's chances against Clay Harbor, the Olympic gold medalist cape up short against Aljamain Sterling this past Saturday, losing a close split decision. That has left his future as a fighter in doubt according to him.
Did Henry Cejudo retire at UFC 288?
This past Saturday, Henry Cejudo lost to Aljamain Sterling in a close split decision that some fans think he won. Regardless of how closely contested the bout was, 'Triple C' seemed dejected by the defeat.
Given his former aspirations to challenge Alexander Volkanovski for an unprecedented third title, it's understandable.
In his post-fight interview, the Olympic gold medalist hinted at another potential retirement. He had previously retired in 2020 after defeating Dominick Cruz before returning three years later to face Aljamain Sterling. At the UFC 288 post-fight press conference, 'Triple C' explained his thought process.
He claimed that he isn't in MMA to just fight. Instead, he's chasing greatness and aiming for accomplishments that no one else has managed in the sport. While he didn't formally retire, he seems to be considering it.