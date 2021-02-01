"A 75-year-old Lynyrd Skynyrd roadie just won" - Chael Sonnen, DC, and others from MMA world react to WWE Royal Rumble

At the Royal Rumble 2021 pay-per-view, Edge marked his return to WWE in a historic fashion, as he won his second-ever Royal Rumble Match. During the Royal Rumble pay-per-view and in the aftermath of Edge's win, several MMA personalities reacted to the turn of events.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was one of the few to congratulate Edge on his win. Former fighter Chael Sonnen, on the other hand, sent out tweets in typical Bad Guy fashion.

Taking to Twitter, Daniel Cormier gave props to WWE for their outstanding showing at the Royal Rumble. The former UFC champ-champ further congratulated Edge with the following tweet:

Bravo @wwe bravo! That was cool ! Congrats @EdgeRatedR he’s a cool dude. They got the ending right here — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 1, 2021

Chale Sonnen was also on a tweeting spree throughout the entire Royal Rumble. The Bad Guy also had quite the amusing reaction to Edge's win.

WOW!!!

A 75-year-old Lynyrd Skynyrd roadie just won the Royal Rumble!!! — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 1, 2021

ESPN's Ariel Helwani also seemed quite thrilled that fellow Canadian Edge made history at the Royal Rumble.

Here are a few other interesting reactions to Edge's Royal Rumble win:

Advertisement

11 years to the day, @EdgeRatedR won his first Royal Rumble match, and now he has won his second! #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/uCmI8wEimY — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 1, 2021

Daniel Bryan, Edge and, Christian all wrestling in the same ring in 2021 has to warm your heart #RoyalRumble — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) February 1, 2021

He won his FIRST Royal Rumble. Meanwhile I have NEVER lost a Royal Rumble. — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) February 1, 2021

Advertisement

Let’s gooooooooo @WWERollins !!!! Monday night messiah! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 1, 2021

Edge made history by winning his second WWE Royal Rumble Match

This was, in fact, Edge's second Royal Rumble win. His first was way back in 2010 and on that occasion, he made a surprise return to WWE. With the win, Edge will is now in contention to challenge for a World Championship at this year's WrestleMania 37.

The Rated-R Superstar has two options ahead of him, as he could either challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship or Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Regardless of who Edge chooses, the match at 'Mania 37 certainly promises to be an exciting encounter.

As for Royal Rumble 2021, it certainly was heartwarming to see a veteran like Edge mark his return to WWE with a historic win after spending the last few months on the sidelines. At last year's Rumble, the former WWE World Champion came out of retirement but couldn't seal his place in the main event of WrestleMania. This time around, though, Edge, who started the Rumble at #1, went all the way to win it.