  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “A battle of wrestling versus judo” - Ritu Phogat teases interesting clash of styles against Japanese star Ayaka Miura

“A battle of wrestling versus judo” - Ritu Phogat teases interesting clash of styles against Japanese star Ayaka Miura

By Craig Pekios
Modified Feb 16, 2025 11:38 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship

Ritu Phogat believes her clash with Ayaka Miura will be an interesting clash of styles.

Ad

After more than two years removed from her last outing inside the Circle, 'The Indian Tigress' returns to pick up right where she left off. Hoping to spoil her highly anticipated comeback is streaking Japanese sensation Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura who goes into the bout backed by an impressive three-fight win streak.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking with ONE Championship ahead of her clash with Miura at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, February 20, Phogat suggested her clash with 'Zombie' will ultimately come down to a battle of wrestling versus judo.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is a battle of wrestling versus judo, let’s see whether wrestling wins or judo does," Phogat said.

The last time we saw Phogat in action, she suffered back-to-back submission losses against undisputed atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex and Tiffany Teo.

Ad

Ayaka Miura carries with her an 86% finish rate with six of her seven wins inside the Circle coming by way of submission.

Ad

Ritu Phogat not feeling any pressure ahead of return at ONE 171: Qatar

Since we last saw Ritu Phogat, a lot has changed for the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix finalist. In June 2024, she welcomed her first child, a son, alongside her husband Sachin Chhikara.

Ad

But despite the long layoff and competing for the first time since giving birth, 'The Indian Tigress' is not feeling any pressure after allowing her body ample time to rest and recover.

"I’m not under any pressure at all because the two-year gap gave my body time to recover," Phogat added. "I’ve been training continuously since I was eight years old, without taking any breaks. These two years have been good for my body’s recovery."
Ad

Overall, Phogat is 7-3 in her mixed martial arts career with three of her wins coming by way of KO/TKO. She also took home gold at the 2016 Commonwealth Wrestling Championship. The following year, she won silver in the 48 kg category in World U-23 Wrestling Championships.

ONE 171: Qatar will emanate from the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी