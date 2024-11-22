“I have to build it all again” - Stamp Fairtex reveals the most heartbreaking part of her lengthy recovery process

Stamp Fairtex admits that her recovery from a harrowing knee injury is both physically and mentally taxing.

While the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion has been tirelessly working in physical therapy, she's also doing her best to stay positive and check on her mental health throughout these tough times.

In a clip uploaded by The Fairtex Training Center on its YouTube channel, Stamp opened up about the struggles she's been going through on her path to full recuperation.

The promotion's first-ever three-sport world champion bravely revealed that she sometimes feels like being left behind by her peers.

Trending

"I feel like I’m [taking a step] back. I feel like everyone is moving forward with their skills, like more skills, more power, more muscle, but for me, I have to build it all again."

Stamp Fairtex was indeed at the top of women's MMA after her monumental title-winning win over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 last year.

The Thai fan-favorite was supposed to defend her atomweight MMA crown for the first time this year against Denice Zamboanga but unfortunately suffered a torn meniscus in training.

Watch Stamp's full interview here:

An interim atomweight MMA world champion will be crowned in Stamp Fairtex's absence

As saddening as it is, the 115-pound MMA division must move on while Stamp is on the sidelines.

On Jan. 10, at ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs Abdullaev on Prime Video, two female warriors who have shared history with the three-sport queen will step up to the plate.

Second-ranked Denice Zamboanga will take on no.4 seed Alyona Rassohyna inside the fabled grounds of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, to determine who will rule the weight class in Stamp's absence.

ONE Fight Night 27 will air live in the US, primarily free for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback