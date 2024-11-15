Interim atomweight MMA world title clash between Denice Zamboanga and Alyona Rassohyna rebooked for ONE Fight Night 27

ONE Championship is set to open the new year with a bang following the announcement of ONE Fight Night 27: Tang vs Abdullaev on Prime Video on Jan. 10.

An interim atomweight MMA world champion will be crowned inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand once the dust settles between fierce female warriors Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines and Ukraine's Alyona Rassohyna.

Trending

With the division's queen Stamp Fairtex still recuperating from a knee injury, this pivotal tiff was initially booked at ONE Fight Night 25 last October.

Unfortunately, Zamboanga was bitten by the injury bug and had to sit out. Now back to 100 percent, 'The Menace' will look to stretch her active winning streak to four and collect 26 pounds of gold in the process.

The second-ranked atomweight MMA contender has looked sensational as of late, running through the likes of Lin Heqin, Julie Mezabarba, and Noelle Grandjean.

Zamboanga has long been vocal about her desire to cross swords with her former teammate Stamp. ONE Fight Night 27 will be her key to turning that into reality.

However, the Filipina standout is not the only one targeting a date with ONE's first-ever three-sport world champion.

Rassohyna still has an ax to grind with Stamp after splitting their first two encounters in the world's largest martial arts organization.

The submission specialist stunned the Thai fan favorite back in 2021 when she caught her off guard with a guillotine choke finish.

If Rassohyna can cool off the red-hot Zamboanga, her trilogy with Stamp will soon follow.

Tang Kai vs Akbar Abdullaev also confirmed for ONE Fight Night 27

After unifying the featherweight MMA belts last March at ONE 166, Tang Kai will return to defend his 26 pounds of gold against an undefeated challenger.

The main event of ONE's first Amazon event of 2025 will feature the Chinese destroyer doing battle against the rampaging Akbar 'Bakal' Abdullaev.

Both fighters have cinderblocks for hands, and the judges likely won't be needed for this five-round affair.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 27 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

Follow Sportskeeda MMA and ONE Championship for updates on this developing card.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback