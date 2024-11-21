"My knee twisted" - Stamp Fairtex explains the complexity of her devastating injury

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex gave a blow-by-blow account of how she injured her knee earlier this year during an interview with Fairtex Training Center posted on YouTube.

The 27-year-old Thai sensation explained:

"I was training with my friend. While we were sparring, she took my back and she wanted to lift me up. But she is smaller than me, so when she lifted me up, my feet were still on the ground. When she twisted, my knee twisted also and it got hurt."

Stamp was set to have her first defense of the women's atomweight MMA crown in the main event of ONE 167 this past June against longtime friend and women's 115-pound MMA mainstay Denice Zamboanga.

But weeks away from the marquee event, the Fairtex Training Center product revealed that she had torn the meniscus in her left knee during training camp. With Stamp pulling out to have surgery, Noelle Grandjean stepped in on short notice to fight 'The Menace'.

Despite Zamboanga's fans worrying about how she would fare against the respected judoka, their concerns were ultimately left unfounded as the second-ranked women's atomweight MMA competitor emerged with a unanimous decision victory.

Stamp gives update on the status of her knee

Months removed from the surgery to repair her left meniscus, Stamp satiated her fans' desire to hear about her recovery — particularly on the strength of her knee.

Stamp posted a video on her Instagram account and wrote in the caption:

"My long and steady recovery process. Now my knee moves nearly normally working on my squat variations. I definitely feel more comfortable pushing hard ... 'The only way to achieve the impossible is to believe it is possible.'"

