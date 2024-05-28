“I cried” - Stamp Fairtex details the unfortunate accident that tore the meniscus in her left knee ahead of ONE 167

It might just be the biggest loss Stamp Fairtex experienced in her career. While it will never reflect on any official record, the knee injury Stamp suffered in training was one blow that struck her physically and emotionally.

The Thai megastar was supposed to defend her ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga in the main event of ONE 167.

An injury in training, however, forced Stamp to pull out of the card and put her recovery as her number one priority.

Stamp revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that she immediately cried the moment she knew she wouldn't be fighting Zamboanga at Impact Arena.

She said:

"Cry, I cried. When the doctor called, he told me to take a long break and I cried and cried in my room. I was crying and brushing away my tears, even when I was in the shower."

Despite her apprehensions to hold off the surgery and fight Zamboanga, doctors ultimately told her that surgery would be needed to repair the meniscus in her left knee.

Stamp Fairtex underwent surgery on May 20 and is now going through physical therapy.

With Stamp's absence from the card, the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title fight between world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Jo Nattawut was elevated to main event status.

ONE 167 goes down on June 7 and is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Smilla Sundell wishes a healthy recovery to training partner Stamp Fairtex

If there's one fighter who knows just how hardnosed Stamp Fairtex is, it's Smilla Sundell.

The former ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion is adamant that Stamp will return stronger than ever after she recovers from injury.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Sundell said Stamp should get the proper rest she needs and come back a stronger fighter than before:

"I think it's better for her not to [fight with the injury], because I think it's not worth it in the end," said Sundell.