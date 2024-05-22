Three-sport queen Stamp promises to return stronger than ever after meniscus tear: "I'll come back the best"

It's been a difficult run for Stamp Fairtex so far in 2024 after what was shaping up to be the biggest year of her career to date. The Thai superstar ended her 2023 in incredible fashion by finally accomplishing her dream of becoming the ONE atomweight world champion.

Soon after her vacant title win against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14, the focus of the champion turned to defending her belt. The atomweight queen was set to meet Denice Zamboanga at ONE 166 in Qatar until the fight was pushed back to June to serve as the main event of ONE 167. Stamp also got another fight booked in and a huge one at that as she received the main event match-up for ONE's return to Denver at ONE 168.

Unfortunately, due to some incredibly unlucky and disappointing news, these plans will be put on hold after the champion suffered a torn meniscus in training.

She has since undergone surgery and has started the long road to recovery. In her official statement that was put out when the news broke, she told her supporters not to worry as once she is back in fighting shape, she will once again prove herself to be the best:

"I promise that I'll do my best [in] therapy and I'll come back the best as well."

Stamp is nothing if not motivated and that has served her well

Stamp Fairtex worked so hard to become the atomweight world champion so you can be sure that an injury isn't going to derail that.

The elite striker is still focused on defending her title and continuing to create a legacy in MMA even if this has been pushed back by potentially six months. She isn't the kind of fighter that looks for a way out when the going gets tough so all her fans can do is have faith in the champion to make a full recovery and return in the near future.

ONE 167 will still go ahead as planned at the Impact Arena on June 7, with Tawanchai now serving as the main event of the evening.