Stamp Fairtex out of ONE 167 main event after suffering knee injury in training

Stamp Fairtex has pulled out of ONE 167.

The reigning ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion was supposed to defend her gold against close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga on June 7 at Impact Arena.

Stamp, however, suffered a torn meniscus in one of her knees during training and recently underwent surgery in Thailand.

ONE Championship confirmed the news on its official social media channels:

"Stamp has undergone surgery for a torn meniscus and is out of her Women's Atomweight MMA World Title defense against Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 on Prime Video. We wish Stamp the best in her recovery and will provide an update on her status for the rest of the year in the near future. 🙏 @stamp_fairtex."

The promotion added:

"Zamboanga will remain on the card against an opponent to be named. Stay tuned for the full ONE 167 fight card dropping later this week featuring Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II, Rodtang vs. Puric, and more 🥊."

Stamp Fairtex is a former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and has since fully transitioned to MMA over the past couple of years.

The Thai megastar won the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion when she stopped South Korean star Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September 2023.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Stamp Fairtex's inspiring world title win in 2023 puts her on rarified air

Stamp Fairtex was already one of the best fighters on the planet when she simultaneously held the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships.

Although she relinquished the two belts in 2020, Stamp maintained her status as one of the world's best and quickly turned her sights on conquering MMA.

Stamp cleared the field and captured the ONE Atomweight MMA World Grand Prix title in 2021, before she challenged Angela Lee for the women's atomweight MMA world championship at ONE X in March 2022.

After falling short against Lee, Stamp chalked up two straight MMA wins against Jihin Radzuan and Alyse Anderson to re-establish her case for a shot at the division's throne.

Stamp eventually realized her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion when she stopped Ham Seo Hee in the third round of their ONE Fight Night 14 matchup to claim the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world title.