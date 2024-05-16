WATCH: Stamp Fairtex cranks up the heat in absolute barnburner against Vietnamese star Bi Nguyen in Manila

In November 2019, current ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Stamp Fairtex was pitted against Bi Nguyen at ONE: Masters of Fate. She reigned as the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion and has just begun competing in MMA.

In fact, Stamp was just coming off a successful MMA main roster debut against Asha Roka, whom she submitted in the opening round of the match. But she was able to extend her undefeated streak against the Vietnamese-American contender with a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

ONE Championship published the highlights of that back-and-forth showdown on their Instagram account, and they wrote the caption:

"Stamp ALWAYS turns up the heat 🔥 Can the Thai megastar defeat Denice Zamboanga and retain the ONE Women's Atomweight MMA World Championship at ONE 167 on @primevideo? @stamp_fairtex"

Stamp and Nguyen were piecing each other up with their patented strikes throughout the duration of the contest. Because of their solid striking backgrounds, they were able to stand and trade.

After three exciting rounds of action, the accumulated damage from the Fairtex Training Center was more visible on Nguyen's face, which ultimately made the difference in the outcome of the bout.

Stamp Fairtex ramping up her preparation for her first world title defense of the ONE atomweight MMA crown

Five years after that victory over Nguyen, Stamp has now become the first and only three-sport world champion by beating Ham Seo Hee for the vacant ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 with a third-round stoppage.

Presently, the 26-year-old Thai superstar is preparing for her defense of her MMA crown against her close friend and former teammate Denice Zamboanga. They will headline the stacked ONE 167 card on June 7, which goes down inside the sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.