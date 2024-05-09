"She's just so good in every aspect" - Johan Ghazali says Stamp's arsenal will be too hot for Denice Zamboanga to handle

The picks and predictions for the ONE atomweight MMA world title match between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga on June 7 for the ONE 167 card are now piling up as the event inches closer. Among the ONE Championship athletes who gave their thoughts about this clash is undefeated flyweight Muay Thai contender Johan Ghazali.

In his recent catch-up with Sportskeeda MMA, Ghazali explained why she is siding with the defending world champion to retain her 26-pound golden belt in the main event inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

The 17-year-old Malaysian phenom said:

"I think her striking will allow her to pull through, but what really can help her settle the match would be her ability to use that and her grappling, which seems to be going up levels. So yeah, I think, overall, her all-around game, man. She's just so good in every aspect."

Stamp and Zamboanga are riding their respective win streaks and are heading into the match with boosted confidence.

The former was fresh off her crowning glory in September 2023 at ONE Fight Night 14 by beating Ham Seo Hee via third-round TKO. Meanwhile, the latter scored a masterful unanimous decision triumph against Julie Mezabarba in April 2023 at ONE Fight Night 9 to set the stage for this massive bout.

Johan Ghazali joins Stamp Fairtex and Johan Ghazali on epic card at ONE 167

Ghazali will be looking to extend his unbeaten streak in the world's largest martial arts organization as he is scheduled to meet veteran contender Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167, the same card that Stamp and Zamboanga will headline.

'Jojo' scored a quick knockout finish in his previous outing by putting former world title challenger Edgar Tabares to sleep last December at ONE Fight Night 17 to record his fifth straight win in the promotion.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.