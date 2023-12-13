“Faster than a bullet” - Fans expecting huge things from teenage phenom Johan Ghazali after brutal finish of Edgar Tabares

The ONE Fight Night 17 card that was held inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, not only crowned the inaugural ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world champion in Roman Kryklia, but also a new breed of rising stars.

Among those up-and-coming contenders who stood out that night was teenage sensation Johan Ghazali. He was pitted against former world title challenger Edgar Tabares in a catchweight Muay Thai match for his first-ever bout in the big show. The opportunity came after he earned a $100,000 contract with ONE Championship by winning his four matches in the ONE Friday Fights series.

Ghazali’s 36-second knockout of Tabares was posted by ONE Championship on Instagram with the caption:

“17 years old 🤯 What’s on the horizon for Johan Ghazali? @johanghazali_ #ONEFightNight17”

Because of yet another astonishing victory, fans have quickly bought a few stocks in the young phenom, as Instagram users @azz.music, @ikhwan.abrahman, @syhir.haffzz, @_azman_ahamad_, and @osman.h32 transformed into fans of the Malaysian-American athlete.

They commented:

“Looks like his punch is faster than a bullet 😂”

“The star is shining ✨”

“Johan Ghazali ‘The Champion’🏆🔥”

“the future youngest champions 🔥! 🇲🇾”

“He has so much potential it’s unreal”

Johan Ghazali proves that he has the makings to be ONE Championship's next superstar

At this rate, Ghazali is primed to become the next superstar of the world’s largest martial arts organization. Not only does he have all the skills to become a world champion, but he also boasts the attributes of a role model and real-life hero for fans.

The Rentap Muaythai Gym representative might be matched against other top contenders in the flyweight Muay Thai division, specifically ranked fighters. Additionally, he could see action in other disciplines like kickboxing or MMA.

