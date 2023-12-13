“I don't fight for money” – Johan Ghazali on missing out on $50,000 performance bonus at ONE Fight Night 17

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali could have easily won a $50,000 performance bonus with yet another impressive victory in his most recent fight but was rendered ineligible after missing weight. He, however, was fine with it, saying the win alone was already a thrill.

‘Jojo’ marked his ONE Championship main show debut on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video in Thailand with a lightning-quick knockout of Mexican fighter Edgar Tabares. The contest was originally set for flyweight but was eventually played at a catchweight of 141 pounds as Ghazali failed to make weight.

The 17-year-old Malaysian-American striker hardly broke a sweat in the said contest, unleashing a flurry of strikes that sent Tabares folding in just 36 seconds.

In a post-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Johan Ghazali spoke of the win as well as missing out on the performance bonus, saying:

“It’s alright. To be honest, I don't fight for money. I just want to let you all know, I fight because I love to fight. Of course, I wanted the bonus. You know, who doesn't want money, right? Money is fun. So yeah, I don't fight for money. And of course, I’ll improve it next time.”

Watch the interview below:

The victory was the fifth straight for the Rentap Muaythai Gym standout for this year alone.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 17 is available free on demand for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America,

Johan Ghazali continues ONE ascent with fifth straight win

The victory of Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video last week in Thailand was his fifth straight this year, a continuation of his impressive ascent in the ONE Championship.

The Muay Thai phenom made his ONE debut in February in the promotion’s weekly Friday Fights series, stopping Thai Padetsuk Fairtex by way of knockout in just 16 seconds.

He followed it up with another KO victory in May over Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai in the third round of their clash at ONE Friday Fights 18.

Johan Ghazali added to more Friday Fights victories in July and October, leading him to be signed to a $100,000 contract by ONE, paving the way for his main show debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8. There, he continued to impress with a 36-second stoppage of Edgar Tabares of Mexico.

The 17-year-old’s steady and impressive raid of the flyweight Muay Thai division has whetted the appetite of fight fans for a possible title showdown against longtime division king Rodtang Jitmuangnon down the line.