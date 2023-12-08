“ONE has been life-changing” – 17-year-old phenom Johan Ghazali raves about golden opportunity to compete on the world stage

Muay Thai phenom Johan Ghazali is grateful to be competing under ONE Championship, which he describes as life-changing in more ways than one.

‘Jojo’ introduced himself to ONE fight fans just this year in the promotion’s Friday Fights series and impressed, winning all of his first four fights in convincing fashion.

The string of wins led to the Sarawak, Malaysia-born fighter being signed to a $100,000 contract by ONE, setting him for greater heights. Speaking to onefc.com, Johan Ghazali, 17, shared what his ONE Championship journey has been like so far, saying:

“ONE Championship has been life-changing, man. In just four fights, I have obviously already made more money than 30 fights outside of ONE Championship. So of course, it changed my life financially, but it also changed my life in other aspects, like popularity wise has changed and a lot of things too. It has been nothing but great.”

Johan Ghazali looks to take his growing success to another level when he makes his ONE main show debut on December 8 at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

There, he will battle veteran Mexican fighter Edgar Tabares in a featured flyweight Muay Thai collision, part of an eight-fight offering set to go down at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live on US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.

Johan Ghazali’s road to ONE Fight Night 17

17-year-old ‘Jojo’ introduced himself to ONE fight fans in impressive fashion, knocking out Padetsuk Fairtex just 16 seconds into his ONE Friday Fights debut in February.

He then followed it up with another KO win in May over Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai and a unanimous decision victory over Samurai Seeopal in July.

Johan Ghazali was last in action in October and once again displayed his relentless fighting style and unwavering confidence by knocking out Russian Temirlan Bekmurzaev in the second round to stay unscathed in ONE.

He now looks to further grow his fame when he makes his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8 against former flyweight Muay Thai world title contender Edgar Tabares of Mexico.