“I don’t see anything that will trouble me” – Johan Ghazali says Edgar Tabares doesn’t have much other than "a low kick"

At ONE Fight Night 17, Johan Ghazali is set to make his debut on the main roster after earning his contract on the Friday Fights series.

The 17-year old has been one of the stars of the series throughout the year which has earned him this huge opportunity on December 8.

When he steps inside the Circle, he will stand across from Mexican competitor Edgar Tabares at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ghazali previewed the contest in an interview with ONE Championship where he stated that he doesn’t believe his opponent has anything to offer him:

“Honestly, I don’t see much. I think he has a low kick, and that’s about it I guess. I don’t see anything that will trouble me really, but that doesn’t mean I’m underestimating him or anything.”

Ghazali continued, stating that he knows better than to underestimate anyone that has made their way to ONE Championship:

“The level of fighters here in ONE Championship is really high, so I’m prepared to go out there and do my best.”

Johan Ghazali has the chance to make a huge impact at ONE Fight Night 17

The confidence of 17-year old Johan Ghazali is clear to see in the way he talks about his upcoming Fight Night debut on the final one of the year.

2023 has been an incredible year for the young striker’s career and capping it off with a big win at Lumpinee would certainly sweeten the deal.

Mexico’s Tabares is yet to really show what he is capable of inside the Circle, hence his opponent dismissing his skills.

That being said, he brings some credibility to the table as a former WBC champion and ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship title challenger.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free at US prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.