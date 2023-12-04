“It was unreal” – Johan Ghazali looks back on insane 16-second knockout in ONE debut

The ONE Friday Fights series has put a spotlight on some incredible competitors who have become must-watch inside the circle, and Johan Ghazali has been one of those athlete’s who has taken his chance with all his might.

At just 17 years old, it’s no surprise that he fights in a way that is beyond his years, having been born into a Muay Thai household where his parents both competed.

Ghazali has produced four straight wins on the series that begin running at the start of 2023, live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. All of his performances have been worth taking notice of, but he made an instant impact on his debut under the ONE banner by making quick work of his opponent.

In just 16 seconds, he stopped Padetsuk Fairtex to announce himself as one to watch going forward. Since then, he has absolutely delivered on that promise.

Johan Ghazali reflected on his introduction to the ONE fans during a recent interview with the promotion, during which he stated that the moment felt like a dream:

“I was expecting somewhat of a longer fight, but nothing beats that feeling of a quick knockout, especially if it only takes 16 seconds. It was unreal. I think I had to sort of rub my eyes a bit and check whether it was a reality, that kind of thing, you get what I mean?”

Johan Ghazali hopes to make the same impact at ONE Fight Night 17

It was never in doubt that following his incredible performances on ONE Friday Fights, Johan Ghazali would enter the big leagues and compete against fighters from the upper echelons of the roster.

Becoming one of the youngest fighters to be offered a six-figure contract, there is a lot for the striking sensation to live up to. However, he has proven in the past that he rises to the occasion.

He will make his ONE Fight Night debut on December 8 as part of the all-striking card that ONE Fight Night 17 has in store for the 'Mecca of Muay Thai'.

Taking on Mexico’s Edgar Tabares, who previously challenged Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship, he has the perfect opportunity to really announce himself on the global stage.

ONE Fight Night 17 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.