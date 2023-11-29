“It’s awesome” – Edgar Tabares excited ONE Championship is holding an all-Muay Thai card at ONE Fight Night 17

Edgar Tabares knows there is more to the beautiful art of Muay Thai than meets the eye.

The Mexican star is one of the best Muay Thai artists in his country, and he’s more than glad to see the sport experience such rapid growth through ONE Championship.

Muay Thai is already the national sport of Thailand, but the discipline has yet to establish a firm foothold in the United States. That was until ONE Championship decided to push the martial arts to a global audience.

The promotion will also launch its first all-Muay Thai card with ONE Fight Night 17 on December 8 at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Tabares said he couldn’t be even more proud of how the promotion showed its love for Muay Thai.

He said:

“It’s awesome that ONE is showing the world just how exciting Muay Thai is. Kickboxing is exciting and MMA is exciting, but Muay Thai has its own important role in the world. People need to see that despite wanting to hurt each other inside of the ring.”

Tabares added:

“Once the final bell rings, there is a brotherhood that’s created, and the respect between two fighters is alive more than ever before. Knowing that this is an all-Muay Thai card excited me even more.”

ONE Fight Night 17 is ONE Championship’s 12th Amazon card of the year and is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Edgar Tabares takes on prodigious Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 17

Edgar Tabares had the chance of a lifetime when he made his ONE Championship debut this past May.

The 29-year-old challenged Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title in his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 10 in Denver.

Although Edgar Tabares fell short in his world title bid, he showed a global audience why he belongs on the stacked ONE Championship roster.

Tabares now wants nothing more than to get back to the world title picture, and he could take his first step when he takes on teenage sensation Johan Ghazali at ONE Fight Night 17.

Ghazali wreaked absolute havoc in the ONE Friday Fights series and established a perfect 4-0 record. The 17-year-old will now face the experienced Tabares in Bangkok for his main roster debut.