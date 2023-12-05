“A gift sent from the heavens” – Teen phenom Johan Ghazali on his insane KO power

Teen phenom Johan Ghazali will look to keep his undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner intact when he steps under the bright lights of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday night.

Just 17 years old, ‘Jojo’ has taken the promotion by storm, scoring four straight victories, three of those wins coming by way of knockout in Bangkok, Thailand.

Making his mark on ONE Championship’s Friday Fights series in the Mecca of Muay Thai, Johan Ghazali will make his Prime Video debut at ONE Fight Night 17.

Speaking with the promotion ahead of his highly anticipated return to the legendary venue, Ghazali shared some insight into where his impressive power comes from.

“When it comes to my knockout power, I think it’s just a gift from God I’d say,” Ghazali. “Because I have my brothers, and they don’t have the same knockout power as me. But I think it’s just my body type. And yeah, a gift sent from the heavens.”

Johan Ghazali will face his toughest test to date at ONE Fight Night 17

After scoring wins over the likes of Padetsuk Fairtex, Samurai Seeopal, and Temirlan Bekmurzaev, ‘Jojo’ will face his toughest test yet when he meets Mexico’s first-ever Muay Thai world champion, Edgar Tabares.

Tabares will make his third appearance with the promotion and is still seeking his first win with the company.

After suffering a brutal second-round knockout against Thai icon Rodtang Jitmuangnon in his promotional debut, Tabares suffered a similar fate in his follow-up meeting with Elias Mahmoudi.

Will Edgar Tabares finally break through and claim his first ONE Championship victory, or will Johan Ghazali continue his meteoric rise up the Muay Thai ranks?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on December 8.