WATCH: Atomweight MMA queen Stamp Fairtex shows no mercy with her elbow strikes against now-training partner Jihin Radzuan

Before they became teammates and training partners, Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan once went toe-to-toe as opponents in an atomweight MMA match in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Stamp went on to dominate Jihin with powerful elbow strikes on the ground. Those sequences were highlighted by ONE Championship in an Instagram post, as they wrote:

"The atomweight MMA queen is a juggernaut 💪 Stamp vs. Denice Zamboanga, which team are you on? @stamp_fairtex"

The first and only three-sport world champion in ONE Championship eventually got the convincing unanimous decision victory over 'The Shadow Cat' to record her 11th win under the world's largest martial arts organization.

Following their match inside the Circle, Jihin was invited to Stamp's camp at the Fairtex Training Center in Bangkok, Thailand, and eventually joined the stable and became the now-ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion's gym buddy.

Jihin Radzuan says that picking a clear winner between Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboaga for ONE 167 is hard

As someone who fought against Stamp and Denice Zamboanga, Jihin claims that it is difficult to pick a clear winner between the two atomweight MMA stars because, according to her, they are both strong in their own way.

Stamp and Zamboanga will headline the upcoming ONE 167 card on June 7 for the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the 25-year-old Malaysian contender is still leaning toward a win for Stamp since "they are killing each other" in training to help her prepare for her first world title defense since becoming the undisputed queen of the division.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on June 7. The card will emanate inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.