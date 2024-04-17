“We are killing each other in training” - Jihin Radzuan opens up on friendly competition with Stamp at Fairtex Training Center

ONE atomweight MMA contender Jihin Radzuan is helping reigning divisional queen and close friend Stamp Fairtex with her upcoming world title defense against Denice Zamboanga on June 7 for the main event of ONE 167 inside the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jihin Radzuan recently spoke with Sportskeeda MMA for an interview, where she revealed that she's doing her best to push Stamp to her limits in training and make sure that the defending world champion is ready to go on fight night.

'Shadow Cat' said:

"We know we are killing each other in training, I know in training, I'm giving her a tough time in training."

Radzuan is a former opponent of Stamp's, losing to the champ via unanimous decision in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Since that encounter, they have developed a great friendship that even prompted the Malaysian athlete to move her camp to the Fairtex Training Center.

Now, both fighters are affiliated with the famous gym and are representing it during their fights in ONE Championship.

Jihin Radzuan is also helping Stamp prepare for her world title fight against Xiong Jing Nan at ONE 168

Jihin Radzuan has been a great help for Stamp during her fight camps, especially right now, as Stamp is getting ready for two massive fights in the next four months.

After her championship fight with Zamboanga on June 7, Stamp will move up in the strawweight division to challenge the long-time divisional world champion, Xiong Jing Nan.

This gigantic match between Stamp and Xiong will headline the return of ONE Championship in America for the ONE 168: Denver card on September 6, which goes down inside the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

ONE 167 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on June 7.

Also, stay tuned to any updates on ONE 168: Denver in the coming weeks.

