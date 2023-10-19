Jihin Radzuan admits training with Stamp benefited her tremendously: “It’s a great experience”

It’s no secret that Jihin Radzuan and Stamp Fairtex’s friendship started after the Thai superstar defeated 'Shadow Cat' in their atomweight showdown in October 2022 at ONE on Prime Video 2 via unanimous decision. Since that loss, Radzuan has been training with Stamp in Thailand.

The 25-year-old Malaysian thought that her time with Stamp's camp was just a temporary stint, but she was wrong, as she was even invited to permanently move to Thailand to the Fairtex Training Center.

Radzuan was grateful for this opportunity to train and learn with ONE Championship’s only three-sport world champion and admitted that she has tremendously benefited from her time with the newly crowned ONE atomweight world champion.

‘Shadow Cat’ even pointed out that her latest victory against Jenelyn Olsim via third-round submission in September 2023 at ONE Friday Fights 35 was solid proof that her time with the 25-year-old was productive.

She revealed this in her most recent interview with The South China Morning Post’s YouTube channel by stating:

“I was here early in the year as well and then they wanted me to help her again this time. So working with her was a great experience. I can improve my striking and also my grappling. And you can see, I did some work with her [based on my recent win]. And when you train with a champion, you know, it’s a great experience.”

Watch the interview below:

Stamp’s third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 was her 14th ONE Championship victory, and she achieved immortality by becoming the first and only athlete in the promotion to win a world title in three different sports: Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

There will be a lot of atomweight contenders who want to get a title shot against Stamp, such as Denice Zamboanga and Tiffany Teo. However, her most intriguing challenger is reigning ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan, who said that she is willing to go down in division to fight her in a champion-versus-champion mega fight.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.