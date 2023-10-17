“She will always be an icon” – Jihin Radzuan says Angela Lee set the ground running for women’s MMA 

Longtime ONE atomweight MMA world champion ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee may have called it quits on her glorious career, but her legacy will be carried on the best way possible by the rest of the superstars within the division.

That was certainly evident when the Singaporean-American superstar decided to break the news about her retirement just before Stamp Fairtex and Ham Seo Hee slugged it out for the atomweight crown in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14.

Lee, who informed both warriors about her decision before the announcement was unveiled to the public, was seated at circle-side as she watched Stamp claim the 26 pounds of gold with a third-round TKO of Ham Seo Hee inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Following the female-led event, fighters started sharing their tributes to the mum-champ, giving her encouragement to start off a new chapter in life with Fightstory.

One of the fighters who honored ‘Unstoppable’ was Malaysian MMA star Jihin Radzuan. The 25-year-old atomweight contender gave credit to Lee for laying down the blueprint in the 115-pound division and for putting the women’s division on the map of the combat sports community.

‘Shadow Cat’ shared this in her exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA and said:

“I wish her a happy retirement. She will always be an icon of inspiration and a pioneer of women athletes in ONE Championship.”

Angela Lee amassed an incredible ONE Championship record of 11 wins and three losses. The Evolve MMA and United MMA representative was undefeated in the atomweight division, as all her defeats were from her strawweight bouts.

Lee captured the inaugural ONE atomweight world title in May 2016 at ONE: Ascent to Power by unanimously beating Mei Yamaguchi. She then racked up five successive title defenses and fended off the challenges from Jenny Huang, Istela Nunes, Yamaguchi, Xiong Jing Nan, and Stamp Fairtex.

You can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.