Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex’s confidence is at an all-time high in upcoming match with Ham Seo Hee

Stamp Fairtex is on track to be the first athlete in ONE Championship history to become a three-sport world champion, as she already captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title and the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. Her next target is to win an MMA world title.

The 25-year-old Thai sensation is preparing for her ONE interim atomweight world championship match with fellow top contender Ham Seo Hee. Stamp and Ham will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium, which also features other women’s world title bouts and a special rules fight.

Ahead of this epic bout, which will also likely determine the next challenger against the undisputed ONE atomweight world champion, Angela Lee, Stamp’s former opponent turned friend and training partner, Jihin Radzuan, shared the disposition of her teammate coming into the upcoming fight.

‘Shadow Cat’ revealed this in her recent ONE Championship interview:

"I think Stamp enters this contest with plenty of confidence, and she’s going to show it."

Stamp will definitely need all the confidence she needs to face the equally dangerous South Korean fighter, who holds a perfect 3-0 record under the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The Fairtex Training Center representative brings her strong Muay Thai background and improved grappling skills that allowed her to win 10 MMA bouts, including four TKO/KOs and two submissions.

Catch ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video on September 29, as it is free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in North America.