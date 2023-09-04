Jihin Radzuan says Stamp Fairtex taught her how to keep things light in training: “It calms us down”

ONE atomweight contender Jihin Radzuan hasn’t fought since her unanimous decision defeat to Stamp Fairtex in October 2022. But that setback has helped her open up more relationships and opportunities for her professional career.

Since then, ‘Shadow Cat' has developed a good relationship with Stamp, and the two have become close friends. Besides their friendship, Stamp and Radzuan have also become training partners at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand.

The Malaysian athlete has experienced intense training in the gym, but she is glad that Stamp’s positive personality has helped them ease the seriousness in various ways. In her most recent ONE Championship interview, Radzuan thanked Stamp for her presence.

The 25-year-old said:

"It really does help [being able to joke around]. I think we should have these little moments during a training session because it calms us down. I really like having these funny moments with Stamp, dancing, eating, training, and everything else."

This intensity inside the Fairtex Training Center is at an all-time high because Stamp is preparing for her quest to become a three-sport world champion as she faces Ham Seo Hee in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29 inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The two top-ranked atomweight contenders will battle it out for the ONE interim atomweight world title and the right to challenge the reigning undisputed ONE atomweight world champion, Angela Lee. Radzuan plays a big role in this preparation of Stamp as she tries to emulate the techniques of Ham in training.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.